UCH Chief Medical Director Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, has said that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The CMD made this known in a statement on Sunday morning.

The CMD’s positive status was among the four new cases recorded in Oyo State and announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday evening.

The statement, which was personally signed by him, read, “Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

“All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.”

He, however, clarified that though he attended a board meeting three days before testing positive, social distancing was maintained.

Otegbayo suggested that he could have contracted the disease from one of those who attended the meeting.

He added, “On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last five days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for COVID-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of COVID-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for the test.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

