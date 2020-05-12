Ugwuanyi Distributes Palliatives to Military, And Other Federal Agencies

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has distributed some of the Federal government COVID-19 palliatives federal establishments in the state ,including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, Nigeria Correctional Centre , the DSS and the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps. NCDC.

Distributing the items which included bags of 50kg foreign rice , cartons of tomato paste, Cartons of indomie and some Jerry cans of groundnut oil, the Deputy Governor, Hon (Mrs) Cecelia Ezeilo who represented Governor Ugwuanyi, said that the government knows the effects of COVID-19 all over the world. ” We are also aware of the consequences of locking the whole world down in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“It is on that note that both State, Federal, local governments, individuals, organisation coalition,, came together and agreed to provide palliatives to our people, the vulnerable, even those whom we may think were not vulnerable. ”

She added that, ” It’s on that note that His Excellency invited the representatives of the Federal agencies in Enugu State to hand them over these materials, rice, groundnut oil, tomato paste, Indomie, assorted. ”

The beneficiaries were the Nigeria Army, 200 bags of 50kg rice, Civil Defense, 100 bags. Air Force, 50, Nigeria Correctional Service, 50 bags, DSS 100 bags. Each of the group also got other items, indomie, tomatoes paste and groundnut oil.

Speaking after receiving the gifts, , representative of the Nigerian Army, 82 Garrison Captain A. Adegbohu and other representatives from other agencies respectively, thanked the governor for his kind gesture. They prayed that the spread of COVID-19 will come to pass.

Meanwhile, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria , ANAN, Enugu branch has donated 125 bags of 10kg rice to Enugu State government as it’s contribution to alleviating the sufferings of the less privileged in the state at this COVID-19 time.

The state chairman of the association, Professor Uche Ugwuanyi, who was represented by Mr Paulinus Ossai, said that they deemed it fit to contribute their widow’s mite to the indigents in the state. He disclosed that other measures they had taken was in academics. “We introduced online teaching to schools”, he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State government, the Deputy Governor, Hon (Mrs) Cecelia Ezeilo thanked members of the association for their kind gesture. She prayed God to bless them.

