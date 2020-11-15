UK Will Not Be Changing Stance In EU Talks – Frost

Britain will not change its stance as it seeks a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, negotiator David Frost said Sunday as he arrived in Brussels for talks.

“We are working to get a deal, but the only one that’s possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade, and our waters. That has been our consistent position from the start and I will not be changing it,” he tweeted.

Frost said he and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier would resume their face-to-face negotiations Sunday.

Talks over the next few days are seen as crucial for any deal before time runs out at the end of the year, when the post-Brexit transition period ends.

Frost warned “we may not succeed”.

He noted some progress, but said “significant elements” remained to be resolved.

The persistent differences are over EU demands for a level playing field in trade to ensure fair competition and for a robust disputes mechanism, and both sides are arguing over fishing rights in British waters.

