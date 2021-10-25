Umahi Gifts Mbaka N30m, Urges Preacher to Stop Criticising Buhari
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has appealed to the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka to stop speaking badly about President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, accompanied by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State made the appeal during the annual harvest, thanksgiving and bazaar of the Adoration Ministry, yesterday.
Umahi who donated ₦30m, 200 yams and 100 bags of rice during the thanksgiving service, said that Buhari was working to reposition the economy of the nation to reduce poverty.
According to him, governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other prominent people in the zone were making efforts for the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention as soon as possible.
He, however, advised that “those elected into the position of authority should provide good governance to the masses who elected them.”
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours