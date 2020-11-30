UN Says At Least 110 Were Killed In Borno, Demands Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Victims

The United Nations has said that the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by Boko Haram insurgents in villages near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital has left at least 110 civilians ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria Mr. Edward Kallon said this in a statement on Sunday. While condemning the incident, Kallon also called for the immediate release of several persons who were kidnapped.

“We have also received reports that several women may have been kidnapped. I call for their immediate release and return to safety,” the UN Resident Coordinator said.

“The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice.”

Kallon further stated that such direct attacks against innocent civilians, jeopardize the ability for the most vulnerable people to survive the adversity they are facing which the UN is striving to alleviate.

“The entire UN system and the humanitarian community working to provide life-saving and development assistance to the most vulnerable in Borno State is outraged by the incident,” he said.

“It is, unfortunately, one of too many such attacks targeting farmers, fishermen and families who are trying to recover some livelihood opportunity after over a decade of conflict.

“I strongly condemn this attack and any act of violence against innocent civilians and I firmly urge all actors on the ground to respect international laws and humanity.

“Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships. Helping them to farmland and rebuild livelihoods are amongst our priorities and the only way to avoid the looming food crisis in Borno State. They and all other civilians need to be protected and spared from any kind of violence,” the statement added.

It had been reported earlier that about 43 farmers were killed on Saturday morning around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

Some other farmers were also taken away by the criminals.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.