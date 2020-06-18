Unexplained Wealth: Instagram Celebrity, Cubana Chief Priest, Detained by Police

Instagram celebrity and Executive Director of Cubana Group, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been detained by the police.

It was gathered the social media celebrity with lavish lifestyle, arrived the Force Headquarters Annex Lagos around 10am.

SignalNg understands he was invited for alleged abuse of police escorts and unexplainable wealth.

It was gathered he was still in police custody as at the time of filing this report.

Cubana Chief Priest is known to post pictures of himself in private jets and exotic cars to impress his 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

On January 6, 2020, he posted a video of himself throwing freshly minted bundles of naira notes to a huge crowd, a crime which attracts a sentence of six months or a fine of N50, 000 or both.

More to come…

Featured Image Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/Instagram

