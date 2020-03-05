Uproar as Senate Considers FG’s $29.9bn Loan Request

There was uproar at Senate plenary on Thursday as the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, attempted to stop his colleagues from considering the report of Senate committee on local and foreign debts.

Chairman of the Senate committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero, had come under Order 43 of the Senate rules to request that the report of the Senator Clifford Ordia-led committee on local and foreign debts on the 2016-2018 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan which was listed on the day’s Order Paper be stood down.

The request did not go down well with most Senators resulting in the plenary becoming very rowdy.

At the end of the day, Lawan acceded to the submission of both Senators Adamu Abdullahi and Gabriel Suswan, that discussion on the report of the committee on the federal government loan request should commence today and possibly end the next legislative day.

More to come…

_____

