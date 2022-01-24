Putin Biden

US Advises Citizens Against Travel to Russia: State Dept

The US State Department on Sunday said US citizens should not travel to Russia due “to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine”, further warning on the conflict with Kyiv as Moscow amasses troops near its neighbor. The State Department reissue.

The State Department reissued its travel advisory that says Americans should not travel to Russia, adding: “US citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region

