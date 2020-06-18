Armed-Bandits

US Breaks Silence on Killings in Nigeria, Asks FG to Improve Security

The US government has reacted to the killings in Nigeria, calling on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in terms of security.

Killings by armed groups such as bandits and Boko Haram have triggered protests in the north where the unfortunate incidents have been happening.

In a statement released early on Thursday, the US expressed regrets over the rising attacks in the country.

“We condemn the recent  senseless and  brazen killings of civilians  in northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, suspected  ISIS West Africa  militants launched multiple attacks in  Borno  State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly,” the statement read.

“On June 9, unidentified armed  bandits  attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.
These horrific crimes follow the  shooting  of a  pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians  on June  5  in  the course of intercommunal violence in  Taraba State.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have  lost their lives  in Nigeria in recent years to  violent  attacks  by  terrorist groups  or  criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs. The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable,  and protect  civilians.”

As part of measures to contain the attacks, President Muhammadu Buahri approved a joint military and police operation to root out the attackers in the north-west.

 

 

_____

