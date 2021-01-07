biden-2

US Congress Confirms Biden’s Election Victory

The United States Congress has affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump.

The counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes put Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

The certification comes after Pro-Trump rioters invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives successfully beat back Republican efforts to deny Biden the electoral votes from swing states Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Some of the lawmakers, who earlier supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, made a U-turn after the “shameful” incident that led to the death of one woman.

