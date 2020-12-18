US Election: I’m Very Disappointed In Supreme Court – Trump

US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment in the country’s Supreme Court after the apex court rejected a Republican lawsuit that sought to overturn the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in last month’s presidential election.

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” the Republican incumbent tweeted on Friday.

“Democrats would never put up with a Presidential Election stolen by the Republicans!” Trump also alleged.

But the president-elect said Trump has had full opportunity to contest the results in court and “in every case no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute.”

Biden, whose victory was formally confirmed by the Electoral College this week, also lashed out at the Republican party for standing behind Trump’s evidence-free claims of mass fraud. But he said the Supreme Court last week sent “a clear signal.”

“Let me be clear: The United States of America has always set an example for the world for the peaceful transition of power — and we will do so again,” Biden, who would be sworn in next January, tweeted on Friday.

