US Election: Trump Finally Agrees To Hand Over To Biden

US President Donald Trump has finally agreed to hand over to Joe Biden after the Congress ratified the president-elect’s victory in the presidential election.

Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat in a statement issued after the Congress concluded the ratification.

He, however, insisted that he disagrees with the outcome of the election, even without any evidence of fraud.

The statement read: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted.

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

