US Electoral System Does Not Meet Democratic Standards – Russia

Russia said Thursday that an “archaic” US electoral system that does not meet democratic standards and the politicisation of the media were to blame for American divisions and unrest in Washington.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was “an internal US affair” but that blame rested with the US system.

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meed modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

“This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States.”

AFP.

