US Hopes Taliban Will ‘Respect Rights of’ Afghans

The United States called Tuesday on the Taliban to follow through on promises made after their takeover of Afghanistan to respect the rights of citizens including women.

“If the Taliban says they are going to respect the rights of their citizens, we will be looking for them to uphold that statement and make good on that statement,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

The Taliban at their first news conference after taking over Kabul said Tuesday that they were committed to human rights along Islamic lines.

Asked about the promise, Price said: “I think what will matter is what that looks like if and when we see it put into practice.”

“We have never taken them squarely at their word,” Price said of the Taliban.

The Taliban imposed draconian rules on women and girls during their 1996-2001 regime including banning female education.

