US Mission Congratulates First Nigerian-American Naval Captain

A Nigerian-American, Kelechi Ndukwe, has been congratulated on his new role as commander of a US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer.

In a tweet on Thursday, the US Mission in Nigeria said Ndukwe, who graduated from Notre Dame and the US Naval War College, is the first Nigerian-American captain of a Navy ship.

Kelechi also served at the Pentagon in Washington.

He received the Defence Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

“Kudos to Kelechi Ndukwe on his new role as commander of a U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer. The University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval War College alumnus becomes the first Nigerian-American captain of a U.S. Navy ship. Congratulations!” the tweet read.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.