US Speaker Opposes Trump’s Visa Ban, Seeks Law to Nullify it

The US house of representatives says it will soon establish a “no ban act” against the immigrant visa ban of President Donald Trump.

Trump had included Nigeria among the six countries he imposed an immigrant visa ban on. Other countries are Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Tanzania and Sudan.

The ban did not apply to other US visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

Reacting, Nancy Pelosi, US speaker, said Trump’s travel ban undermines the US global leadership, constitution and heritage.

Pelosi said the house will soon establish an act to limit the president’s “ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions.”

“The Trump Administration’s expansion of its outrageous, un-American travel ban threatens our security, our values and the rule of law. The sweeping rule, barring more than 350 million individuals from predominantly African nations from traveling to the United States, is discrimination disguised as policy,” the statement read.

“America’s strength has always been as a beacon of hope and opportunity for people around the world, whose dreams and aspirations have enriched our nation and made America more American. With this latest callous decision, the President has doubled down on his cruelty and further undermined our global leadership, our Constitution and our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants.

“In the Congress and in the Courts, House Democrats will continue to oppose the Administration’s dangerous anti-immigrant agenda. In the coming weeks, the House Judiciary Committee will mark-up and bring to the Floor the NO BAN Act to prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President’s ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions. We will never allow hatred or bigotry to define our nation or destroy our values.”

