US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration From Ending DACA

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Trump Administration’s attempt to end DACA, the program that allows close to 700,000 Dreamers to remain in the U.S.

The court ruled that the White House did not follow proper procedures in trying to end the Obama Administration program that allows people who were brought to this country illegally when they were children legal status.

DACA gives the Dreamers a reprieve, allowing them to work and go to school legally. However, the court left open a door for the Trump Administration to end the program if it follows proper procedures.

Political analysts suggest that President Trump may not take any action so close to the fall election.

Barack Obama enacted DACA in 2012. The policy landed in the court system after the Trump administration rescinded it in September 2017. Trump has repeatedly said he supports the people DACA shielded from deportation, but for nearly three years their futures have been uncertain as the policy wound through the legal system.

Trump has since reacted to news of the development in several tweets on Thursday.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

