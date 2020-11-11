US Will Do Everything To Dislodge Terrorists From Nigeria, Says Pompeo
United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Wednesday, says the US government will use all tools at its disposal in the fight against terrorist elements in Nigeria and West Africa.
Pompeo made this known after the virtual meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS co-hosted by Nigeria on Tuesday.
According to him, “great progress” was made at the meeting with the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The US Secretary of State tweeted, “Great progress was made at yesterday’s virtual Global @Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting on West Africa. We will use all tools at our disposal to counter ISIS and its affiliates anywhere in the world. My thanks to Nigeria for co-hosting the event.”
At the meeting, the US and the 82-member global coalition it leads expressed full commitment to defeating ISIS and other terror groups including Boko Haram.
