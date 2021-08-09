Chidinma-Ojukwu-allegedly-murdered-Super-TV-CEO-Usifo-Ataga-1024×593

Usifo Ataga: Court Remands Chidinma for 30 Days

Chidinma Adora Ojukwu, and one Adedapo Quadri, were, on Monday, remanded in prison custody by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo remanded her for 30 days in the first instant, pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Ojukwu, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State.

