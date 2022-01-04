Uzodinma Chickens Out, Refuses to Name Sponsors of Insecurity in Imo
Nigeria’s Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has chickened out of his plan to name the sponsors of attacks in the state.
Uzodinma, while speaking at the 2022 Imo Stakeholders Meeting Luncheon, acknowledged that he promised a fortnight ago to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo, Premium Times reports.
But in U-turn, he said he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.
The governor said many of the persons carrying out attacks in the state had been arrested.
More to come…
