Veteran Broadcaster And Actor, Sadiq Daba, Dies

The veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba died this evening after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

His death has been confirmed by filmmaker Kunle Afolayan with whom he worked recently on the 2020 motion picture, Citation. According to Afolayan, the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3rd.
Afolayan said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.

Many Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad and gave out-pouring support on social media.

Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He has featured in several TV series and movies, with ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ and ‘October 1st’ as notable mentions.

