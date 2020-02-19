Patience Oseni

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Patience Oseni is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni is dead.

The actress, who is renowned for her role in ‘End of the Wicked,’ died on Monday in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

Augusta Akomolafe, her daughter broke the news of her demise. She told the National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, that her mother had died.

Also, Nollywood actress, Ejiro Okurame, announced her death through her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, where she shared a photo of the actress and captioned it with a post.

 

You fought a good fight 😥😥 God bless your soul as you meet with your Creator😫😥 Rest in Peace Legendary MA Patience Oseni #NollywoodVeteran

Originally from Ogun state, she started her acting career in 1995 when she first starred in the movie ‘Deadly Passion.’ Patience Oseni rose to prominence in Nollywood back in the late 1990s with her role in the movie ‘End Of The Wicked.’

