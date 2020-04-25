Vice President Osinbajo, Ministers Discuss Buhari’s Forthcoming Sustainability Plan

Share Pin 0 Shares

In furtherance of the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met friday with a group of Ministers who were directed by the President to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a Nigerian Economy functioning with COVID – 19.

The President had asked that the Economic Sustainability Committee should support the said Ministers in executing the directive.

Today, the Vice President proceeded with the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment; Communication and Digital Economy; Science and Technology; Transportation; Aviation; Interior; Health; Works and Housing; Labour and Employment; and Education on the work of coordinating the efforts in order to produce a comprehensive Economic Sustainability Plan that will turn the current economic challenges into opportunities for the Nigerian people as envisioned by the President.

Next week, the Economic Sustainability Committee will also be meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council ahead of the completion and submission of its report to the President.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.