Video Challenge: Immigration Redeploys Female Officers to Borno, Yobe

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigeria Immigration Service has redeployed five female officers to Yobe, Borno, Kano, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states for participating in a video challenge on the social media.

The NIS stated that the women, who were formerly working in Lagos and Abuja, would also bear the cost of their transportation to their new postings.

They were given seven days to comply with the new directive.

A popular Nigerian artiste, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, had started a video challenge on the social media tagged, #BopDaddy.

He had asked his fans to record themselves switching their clothes.

Many people had showed themselves transforming from a casual wear to something more beautiful.

The NIS officers, Priscilla Irabor, Catherine Bakura, Blessing Udida, Binti Attabor and Ockiya Eneni, had also recorded themselves changing from their uniforms to clothes which they thought brought out their beauty.

However, the NIS authorities, who saw the video, did not find it funny and issued them queries.

The query, dated April 15, 2020, said their actions “caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous.”

The development was greeted with mixed reactions.

While some Nigerians criticised the agency, others said the ladies should be punished if they violated the rules.

In defence of the women, social media users dug up a Youtube video showing some American service members switching outfits while dancing to a soundtrack, ‘Don’t Rush’.

However, a memo titled, ‘Senior Staff Posting Order,’ obtained by Sahara Reporters and dated May 12, 2020, showed that the NIS women were redeployed for participating in the video challenge.

Irabor, who was attached to the Lagos State Command, was sent to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, while Bakura was taken from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the Nigeria Immigration Training School Ahoada, Rivers State.

Udida was transferred from the FCT command to the Akwa Ibom State Command, while Attabor was posted from the NIS headquarters, Abuja, to the Yobe State Command.

Eneni was moved from the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card Production Facility to the Borno State Command.

“Kindly note that the posting is at no cost to the service and ensure compliance report to reach the Comptroller General of Immigration on or before May 19, 2020, please,” the memo, signed by the Assistant Comptroller General, Iam Haliru, said.

This was despite the interstate lockdown in the country.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.