VIDEO: Fela Was Ten Times Worse Than Shatta Wale, Says Veteran Ghanaian Musician Rex Omar

Veteran highlife artist and President of the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has defended Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Charles Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, in the wake of his four-day feud with Nigerian Grammy Award winning artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy.

Speaking during an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s Hammer Time, Omar said Shatta Wale should not be blamed for his outbursts or controversial utterances. Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti did worse than Shatta Wale when he was alive, Omar said.

“Artists are driven by emotions and Shatta is eccentric. Until you separate his personality from his artistic nature, you’ll always jump to blame him.

“He’s not 100% just like every human being. Remember Fela? He did 10 times worse than some of the things Shatta does but Fela is still who is,” Omar said.

On December 26, 2021, Shatta Wale, while addressing his fans at Green Lounge, Tema, Ghana, took a swipe at his Nigerian counterparts. He threw a shade at Nigerian artistes after selling out the Accra Sports Stadium for his concert.

At the concert, he boasted that he did not need Nigerian musicians to fill up the biggest stadium in Ghana.

“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria.”

His remarks set the ball rolling for a bitter controversy on social media that has involved several Nigerian celebrities such as Wizkid and Burna Boy, as well as their fans from around the world.

