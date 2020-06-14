Naira-Marley-Japa-Video 2

VIDEO | No Social Distancing as Naira Marley Performs at Play Entertainment Abuja Concert

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley on Saturday defied the social distancing order at an Abuja concert where his fans trooped to the venue in their numbers in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The concert which was initially meant to be a ‘drive-in’ concert was hosted by Kim Oprah, a former Miss Tourism Nigeria, and Big Brother Naija housemate.

Excited attendants freely violated the social distancing rule. Only a few persons in the crowded event had their PPE’s (Personal Protection Equipments).

Earlier, Naira Marley was seen arriving at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with an ex-BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah who hosted the concert.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner had announced that he will be performing at a ‘Play Drive-In Concert’ at Silverbird Entertainment Center with guests in their cars but from the video online, the rules were broken.

The development has sparked conversations on social media.

 

