VIDEO | No Social Distancing as Naira Marley Performs at Play Entertainment Abuja Concert

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley on Saturday defied the social distancing order at an Abuja concert where his fans trooped to the venue in their numbers in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The concert which was initially meant to be a ‘drive-in’ concert was hosted by Kim Oprah, a former Miss Tourism Nigeria, and Big Brother Naija housemate.

Excited attendants freely violated the social distancing rule. Only a few persons in the crowded event had their PPE’s (Personal Protection Equipments).

They thought abuja people were going to gbese inside car at a Naira marley concert, leemaoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/0jW78f6CBR — SOUNDSMITH🗯 (@Dj_borsh) June 13, 2020

Earlier, Naira Marley was seen arriving at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with an ex-BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah who hosted the concert.

– Moment – Naira Marley and – Kim Oprah arrives in Abuja last night for Naira Marley drive-In-concert despite the ban on domestic flight. pic.twitter.com/6eL6vEYekL — Postsubman (@Postsubman) June 14, 2020

The ‘Soapy’ crooner had announced that he will be performing at a ‘Play Drive-In Concert’ at Silverbird Entertainment Center with guests in their cars but from the video online, the rules were broken.

The development has sparked conversations on social media.

This unfortunate concert by Naira Marley was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival and was proudly sponsored by Glenfiddich. Silverbird Entertainment Centre was the venue while Nairabox and Ariiya sold the tickets. There, you have your Covidiots! https://t.co/A8K347Vfy8 — Demola Of Lagos (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 14, 2020

So Naira Marley held a concert in Abuja yesterday in the middle of a pandemic and people were humming body upandan. But if 1/4 of those people go to church/mosque you People’s antena will stand & your critic pen will start overflowing. Issokay. — Umeh (@UmehWrites) June 14, 2020

Why should Naira Marley (who seem to like so much walaha) be arrested again when we watched on TV how several government officials who work with the president flout the lockdown rules and nothing happened to them? The Aisha Buhari issue is also about an SA flying around. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 14, 2020

They restricted inter state travel yet Naira Marley still found a way to teleport himself and his team from Lagos to Abuja 👏🏽 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) June 14, 2020

You want the government that constantly breaks their own rules to arrest Naira Marley for breaking their rules…? — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) June 14, 2020

1. Somebody approved the Naira Marley concert

2. Somebody approved the non-essential flight to Abuja

3. Somebody approved a bottle of hard liquor per ticket

4. Somebody didn’t stop the concert when it lost control

6. Somebody should be sacked this morning…if somebody is serious — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 14, 2020

