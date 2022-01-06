Vigilantes Execute 11 Terrorists’ ‘Informants’ in Zamfara

Vigilantes, locally known as Yan Sakai, have executed seven suspected terrorists’ informants in the Gada community of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Similarly, four suspected informants were executed in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust reports.

The suspects were rounded up by the vigilantes at a GSM market in Kaura Namoda town.

The suspects were arrested, summarily and extra-judicially executed following days of an intensive manhunt for the informants by the vigilantes after a deadly assault on the community last week.

In the wake of the attack, the district head of the community and five other people were killed and dozens of residents including women and children were abducted.

Earlier, the vigilantes had stormed Tuskudu, a community located 1km north of Gada town, in search of a suspected informant called Ada.

Residents said Ada was identified among the armed men that had invaded the community.

“Ada was the one pinpointing identified targets for the assailants during the attack.

“In fact, I was one of their prime targets being the Youth leader of the community.

“He was always visiting this community as an innocent person.

“When the vigilantes got him, he listed some other informants and asked his executors to spare some of the suspects they arrested telling them that were not informants. Later they were set free.

“He confessed to them that he was really among the attackers and was giving them vital information on individuals.

“Among those killed also was one woman called Dabo Bokanya.

“She told the vigilantes that she was aiding the armed criminals through necromancy. Her husband and two sons were also slain,” a resident identified as Hafiz Sani said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said he was not aware of the development.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.