Vote Enough Fund for Education, Emir Sanusi Tells Northern Governors

Worried by the increasing number of out-of-school children and the decline in education in northern Nigeria, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday tasked northern governors to vote enough money to improve the sector in the region.

Speaking in Kaduna at the annual commemoration lectures of Malam Haruna Soba, Emir Sanusi said if enough fund was allocated to education, every state in the region would be better off for it.

Malam Haruna Soba was the first Northerner to become chief education officer in charge of teacher training.

After the creation of new states, he was deployed to the North-Central and promoted chief inspector of education in 1968. He, however, died in 1988.

Emir Sanusi, who was represented on the occasion by a District Head, Alhaji Habibu Bello, said: “As northern governors, you should set aside enough budget to take care of education in your respective states.

“Education is key to national development; as such, if the state government can vote more money for this in their annual budget, the situation will improve gradually.”

The lecture was entitled: “Education as an Instrument for National Integration: The Northern Nigeria Crisis.”

