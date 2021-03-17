Wakili Charged With Murder, Kidnapping, Remanded In Prison

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, ordered that alleged notorious Fulani warlord in Ibarapaland, Abdullahi Wakili, 70, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Wakili alongside his sons Abu, 45; and Samaila, 27; as well as Aliyu Manu, 20; with six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction, remanded them in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter until May 17, for mention.

