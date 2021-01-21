We Are Winning War Against Insurgency, Banditry – Military

The military on Thursday said it is winning the war against insurgency and banditry as it sustains an onslaught against criminals within the country.

Spokesman Major-General John Enenche said this during a press conference in Abuja. Enenche referenced recent operations against bandits in Zamfara and Katsina as evidence of the military’s efforts against insecurity.

In a Monday statement, Enenche had announced that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed at least 35 bandits in Zamfara in two successive operations.

The operations were carried out on Sunday, the spokesman said. According to the statement, the troops were also able to recover 24 cows and an unspecified number of sheep from the bandits.

He also noted that two suspected bandits have been arrested in Katsina state.

During his Thursday press briefing, Enenche renewed his appeal for members of the public to continually provide the military with actionable information that will assist in decimating all criminal elements in the country.

