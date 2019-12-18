We ‘ll Emulate Buhari’s New Legazy of January to December Budget – APC Govs

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have promised to draw lessons from President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership and take all the necessary steps to replicate it in their respective states, following the early passage and signed nation’s budget.

The governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said even the critics of the present administration cannot contradict the fact that the development was an important democratic milestone.

President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the 2020 appropriation bill of N10.594 trillion on Tuesday.

In a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by its chairman and governor of Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said “This feat is a reflection of the commitment of the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to the APC Next Level agenda and the resolve to cooperate with the executive on critical matters that border on the national interest.

“Accordingly, the PGF, in addition to making input at the monthly National Economic Council meeting, would continue to collaborate with the federal government so as to stimulate positive public understanding and perception of the key issues and benefits in the budget which in itself is a milestone of transparency by APC led government in a bid to fulfill its campaign promises.

“Through our engagements with the leadership of the National Assembly we would also continue to provide all needed support to enhance the already existing synergy between both the executive and legislative arms of government. We will continue to draw lessons from President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership and take all the necessary steps to replicate it in our respective states.”

While commending the National Assembly for its early passage, the governors said “This is the first time since the inauguration of democracy two decades ago that the federal budget is signed before the end of the previous year.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) commends Mr. President for this historic feat and restoring the natural budget cycle, thereby enthroning predictability and certainty in public financial management, macroeconomic projections and project execution.

“It signposts a healthy synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government towards the attainment of good governance in Nigeria. Certainly, this is the Next Level our people are all looking forward to.

“The PGF congratulates Mr. President for achieving this important milestone in our budgetary process. The PGF also commends the 9th National Assembly leadership that received and passed the Appropriation Bill on a record time of less than two months.

“The Progressive Governors Forum would always support this harmonious relationship between both arms of government at the federal level in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“We remain committed to a stable polity and economy, and we see this new dawn in our budgetary process will also have a positive bearing on the management of the budgets of state governments in terms of predictability of our financial projections and coordination of policies between the subnational entities and the central government.”

