We Must Repatriate All Stolen Assets For Benefit Of Nigerians – Bawa

The newly nominated boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has said the nation must recover all stolen assets for the betterment of Nigerians.

Mr. Bawa who stated this while appearing before the Senate on Wednesday said he will work with strategic partners around the world to see that Nigeria benefits from the repatriation of assets stolen from her coffers.

According to Mr. Bawa, the EFCC will achieve its independent objective by sharing information with its partners.

During his screening by the lawmakers, Bawa stated that the constitution will guide his actions should he be confirmed as EFCC Chairman.

He promised that at the end of his tenure, the EFCC will be a better place than he met it, noting that his training by the FBI and the National Crime Agency of the United States and the United Kingdom respectively will come in handy.

Responding to questions regarding what he will do differently from his predecessors, Mr. Bawa said he will reposition the commission by ensuring that it strengthens its standard operating procedures and improve on them.

He also stated that there will be more transparency and accountability.

While acknowledges that the EFFC has issues with the management of assets, the nominated EFCC boss said if confirmed, he will embark on the digitization of the offices for proper record keeping.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.