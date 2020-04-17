buratai

We Owe It A Duty To Save Our Country From Terrorists, Buratai Charges Soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai has charged men of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to brace up for the final clearance of the Boko Haram sect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Army Chief reminded the gallant soldiers at the frontline that they must not be shaken because the onus of defending the nation’s peace lays upon their shoulders.

Lt Gen Buratai urged commanders all levels to hold firmly to their officers and men, stressing that the commanders must instill confidence through their words and actions.

The COAS was of the opinion that in order to win the trust and confidence of their subordinates, commanders must never show fear or fatigue.

He urged all soldiers to hold the forte, noting that he has confidence in all his officers, all commanders, and all gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

 

 

____

