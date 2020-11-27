We Shall Never Allow Any Violent Protest In Nigeria Again, IGP Warns

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the Nigeria Police Force will not to allow violent protests in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with Commissioners of Police in Abuja on Friday, Adamu said the Force was ready to combat any group attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order.

“When #EndSARS protests started peacefully, we provided security for them. We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well until it turned violent,” he said.

“When it turned violent, they then attacked the people that were even giving them protection. So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again.”

The IGP also reiterated his commitment to tackling the several security challenges in the country, calling for the cooperation of all Nigerians.

He also promised that the Force would arrest prisoners who took advantage of the recent #EndSARS protests to cause mayhem in parts of the country. On his part, the Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Dingyadi, called for the commitment of the police personnel while discharging their duties.

While expressing the confidence of the Federal Government of the capacity of the Force, he asked the IGP to lead his men to continue to maintain peace and security in the country.

