We Should All Secure Our Countries, Buhari Tells African Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, underscored the need for adequate security in African countries. He said no growth or development could be achieved an insecure environment.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving a special envoy of the Algerian President, who is also the country’s Foreign Minister, Mr Sabri Boukadoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement was titled, ‘We’ll deepen economic cooperation with Algeria, President Buhari assures’. Buhari wondered what African leaders will bequeath to the next generation if they could not secure their countries.

He said peace, tranquility and security were essential in African countries. He said, “Unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well. “We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation?

“We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

The President was also quoted as promising that his regime will encourage and support every move that will enhance economic cooperation between Nigeria and Algeria.

He said projects like the Trans-Sahara road, international gas pipelines, and other areas of economic cooperation would be given adequate attention for the good of the people of the two countries.

The special envoy was quoted as describing Nigeria as the pillar of Africa. He said he brought messages from his President, “so that we consult, and see what we can do together.”

