We Shouldn’t Seek Obscene Profits by Making Life Difficult and Miserable for Others – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari begged traders not to exploit the high demand occasioned by Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to inflate prices of rams and other food commodities.

The president made the plea in his Sallah message to Nigerians which was shared by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

He said: “Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam.

“As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others.

Mr Buhari enjoined Nigerians to remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges people to love their neighbours as they love themselves.

He urged all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence.

“Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all times. Let us expose undesirable elements among us who are creating security problems for the country,’’ the president further appealed to Nigerians.

