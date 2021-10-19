We Will Help Nigeria Fight Banditry – US
The United States Government says it will help Nigeria in the fight against banditry.
US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, Jon Finer, gave the assurance at a press round table in Abuja Monday.
“We’ll provide technical assistance for justice programming, much of which is dedicated to help Nigeria get a turnaround at this time of banditry challenges, and we will continue to provide programmes like that to help the country,” he said.
On the controversial transaction and the US fears of how Super Tacuno fighter jets will be used, he said: “I think we’ve made clear our expectations on how the firefighters are going to be use in a right way”.
On IPOB, Finer said the delegation had discussed the issue with the Nigeria Government and emphasized the need to address the underlying problem that created the group.
