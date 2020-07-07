We Will Send Wike to an Isolation Centre, Says Ganduje on Edo Election

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says Nyesom Wike, his Rivers counterpart will be sent to an isolation centre ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

While Wike is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign committee in Edo, Ganduje is the head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC will be up against Godwin Obaseki, incumbent governor and candidate of the PDP, in the the election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the APC 49-member campaign team for the election, Ganduje expressed confidence that his party would be victorious.

“We know the opposition is planning to rig the election, we know their tactics, we know their methodology and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election,” he said.

“We know PDP made Wike their chairman but I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over. The PDP decided to accommodate our former Governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching, they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in the governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he has taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election. The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery. The people of Edo State on the 19th September will come out en masse and vote APC.”

On his part, Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor and chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, said the calibre of people appointed into the council is an indicator that the APC will be victorious at the poll.

“I feel greatly honoured to be with you today for yet another important milestone in the life of our party as we inaugurate the reconciliation committee for Edo and Ondo States as well as the Edo governorship campaign council,” Buni said.

“The assignment before the reconciliation and campaign council is to build a peaceful and united APC and to ensure successful renewal of the mandate by the good people of Edo who voted the party into office in 2016.

“The rich cream of ladies and gentlemen carefully appointed into the reconciliation and campaign council, gives the party great hope and confidence that they will succeed for the party to emerge united and victorious.”

