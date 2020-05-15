Wearing Masks Compulsory, FG Insists

Share Pin 0 Shares

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force of COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Thursday dispelled the insinuation that the wearing of face masks in public was optional.

He explained that in accordance with the regulations signed by the President Muhammadu Buhari, pursuant to the Quarantine Act, it is compulsory for everyone to wear a face mask.

He said all the protocols, including the use of face masks, were predicated on the Quarantine Act.

He urged governors and security agencies with the power of enforcement to ensure that that it is enforced for the overall good of all.

“Because we are persuasive does not mean there is an option to it. It was part of the declaration signed by Mr. President. All the protocols are predicated on the authority vested on Mr. President by the Quarantine Act. And once he appended his signature to that, everything listed there has the force of law.

“Our appeal is borne out of the fact that it is a collective effort that each and every Nigerian has a responsibility to himself and to other Nigerians to ensure that when we are in the open we wear a mask. We are deliberate about it so that our people will not go and be picking things from the dustbin and be hanging on their faces. As simple about it, even a handkerchief can serve a purpose. It is not in any way an optional thing; it is a must,” Mustapha said.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.