WEEKLY RECAP | FFK, Jeff Bezos, Lionel Messi, DSS vs IPOB and 7 Other Stories You Missed

What did you miss during the week, perhaps in your pursuit of survival to make ends meet? Don’t worry. Below is a quick summary of the important stories that made the headlines during the week.

NIGERIAN MAN APPOINTED MINISTER IN CANADA

A Nigerian-born Canadian, Kaycee Madu, has been named new justice minister and solicitor general of Alberta, a province in Canada. Madu made the disclosure on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, when he wrote: Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General – where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have.

Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General – where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have. More here: https://t.co/nmLf4bbsC3 #ableg pic.twitter.com/tHt8JrEthr — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) August 25, 2020

FEMI FANI-KAYODE ATTACKS JOURNALIST IN CALABAR

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who is currently on a tour across Southern states, launched a verbal tirade at a Charles Eyo, a Daily Trust journalist after asking him if he was being “bankrolled” by any anybody for his trips. Fani-Kayode who felt insulted by the question flared up in the presence of everyone and hurled invectives at the journalist. In a viral video, he said, partly: “What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Bankroll who? You have a small mind.”

VIDEO | “You are very stupid”, former Nigerian minister Femi Fani-Kayode attacks @daily_trust journalist at press conference 🎥 Africa TV pic.twitter.com/0TfMYiQRJK — SIGNAL (@thesignalng) August 25, 2020

He has further apologized in another post and averred it was not intentional to use the word “stupid” on the journalist.

AGAIN, JEFF BEZOS MAKES HISTORY

According to Forbes, the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, is currently wealthier than he’s ever been. Early Wednesday, Bezos crossed a milestone previously unseen in the nearly four decades Forbes has been tracking net worths. As of 1:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, the Amazon founder is reportedly worth $204.6 billion; closely $90 billion more than the world’s second-richest person, Bill Gates, who is currently worth $116.1 billion.

Jeff Bezos becomes the first person ever worth $200 billion https://t.co/2RK31ZJZH1 pic.twitter.com/VW6NtPs5DZ — Forbes (@Forbes) August 26, 2020

“AMOTEKUN HAS COME TO STAY”, AKEREDOLU ASSURES

The chairman of South-West Governor’s Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, said the South-West Security outfit, Amotekun, would not be collapsed into the planned community policing of the Federal Government and would operate on its own within the confines of the law that established the outfit. These affirmations came after Garba Sheu disclosed that Amotekun will be run according to the structure defined by the Inspector-General of Police.

LIONEL MESSI TELLS BARCELONA HE WANTS TO LEAVE

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. The club also confirmed on Tuesday that the Argentine great sent a document expressing his desire to leave. Aggrandizing the exist news, President of the Government of Catalonia has taken to Twitter to bid Messi Farewell. His tweet partly reads: Catalonia will always be your home. Thank you so much for all this time of happiness and extraordinary football.

In a similar news, Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s father has reportedly arrived Manchester to further discuss Messi’s possible move to the Pep Guardiola’s side.

TRADER CAUGHT EATING FAECES WITH BREAD IN OYO

A local trader in Oyo State, caught earlier this week consuming faeces with bread has been handed over to the men of the Nigerian Police Force. Giving his confirmation, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed that the young man was caught consuming excreta packed inside a nylon wrap with bread. It has also been revealed that investigation has begun into the case and samples of what was discovered on him would be taken for laboratory evaluations.

KADUNA GOVERNMENT DRAGS CLERIC TO COURT FOR SAYING EL-RUFAI WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT

The Kaduna State Government has arraigned one Abiodun Ogunyemi, an Anglican Bishop, in court for saying that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, will never be President of Nigeria. Ogunyemi reportedly made the statement in November 2019 while reacting to the demolition of churches in Kaduna State. In his words: “The governor should know that he will never be President of Nigeria. I speak prophetically as a servant of the living God”, the bishop said. The magistrate has then adjourned the case until October 28, 2020, for continuation.

HARRY MAGUIRE SENTENCED FOR MISCONDUSCT

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison after being found guilty of bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after arrest. While testifying against him in court, a policeman alleged that while at the police station, Maguire said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United. I am very rich. I can give you money. I can pay you. Please let us go.”

SECURITY OPERATIVES AND IPOB CLASH IN ENUGU

Many lives were lost on Sunday in Emene, Enugu state, when security operatives stormed a location where members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were holding a meeting. It was gathered that members of the group resisted arrest from the security operatives, hence leading to a fierce tussle between the group and armed law enforcement agents.

HELICOPTER CRASH KILLS TWO IN LAGOS, INJURES ONE

A helicopter bearing three persons on board crashed on Friday, in Opebi, Ikeja, the Lagos state capital, killing two occupants instantly. As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the crash is yet to be certified and its occupants remain unidentified.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT RESUMPTION POSTPONED

The government of Nigeria, on Thursday, said it has postponed the resumption of International flights by one week to ensure all essential needs were put in place. Hadi Sirika, the Aviation Minister had earlier disclosed that international flights would resume on August 29th. However, while speaking at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said there were non-aeronautical logistics that needed to be put in place before the country’s airspace gets opened for international flights.

