WEEKLY RECAP | Ikorodu Boys, EFCC Arrests and 5 Other Stories You Missed – By Samuel Adewumi

WEEKLY RECAP | Ikorodu Boys, EFCC Arrests and 5 Other Stories You Missed

To describe the week as a weird and very dramatic one is outrightly not far from the truth. Characterized by noticeably unusual and unimaginable happenings, below is a quick rundown of how the week fared:

ANOTHER SHARI’A SENTENCE IN KANO

Just days after sentencing Yahaya Aminu Sharif to death for blasphemy, an Upper Shari’a court sitting in the ancient city of Kano has sentenced one Mati Audu, a 70-year-old man, to death by stoning after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl.

However, in his ruling, the judge said that Islamic teachings gave Audu the chance at three different court sittings to reverse his confession in order to save himself from the punishment.

NETFLIX GIFTS IKORODU BOYS VIDEO EQUIPMENT

Nigerian Internet sensation, the “Ikorodu Bois” have been given movie-making equipment by Netflix. Recall that in June, the Ikorodu Bois, recreated the trailer for a Netflix movie “Extraction”, which elicited responses from Chris Hemsworth and Netflix.

The revelation of the arrival and showcasing of the equipment was made on Wednesday via their twitter handle @Ikorodubois, where they described the gadgets as “amazing” and also thanked Netflix.

In response, Netflix tweeted: “You guys are the coolest!!!! Can’t wait to see what you do next.”

TWO-HEADED DEADLY VIPER FOUND IN INDIA

A rare but deadly two-headed viper has been discovered in Maharashtra, India.

The 11cm long creature was found outside a home by a shocked resident of local Dimple Shah, in the Kalyan district of Maharashtra state, last Friday.

Like the famous snake catcher Prem Aher described the creature, the Russell’s viper is far more dangerous than most poisonous snakes because it harms you even if you survive the initial bite. As at the time of filling this report, the viper has been reportedly captured and taken into a conservation facility for further finding.

Ultra-rare two-headed viper snake spotted in India pic.twitter.com/N9VZd20BPv — The Sun (@TheSun) August 14, 2020

VICE-CHANCELLORSHIP SAGA STIRES UP UNILAG

Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos was reportedly sacked by the governing council of the institution.

His removal was announced on Wednesday during a meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja and presided over by the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

However, Professor Ogundipe has come out in the open to declare he is still the VC and nothing can change that.

RUSSIA REGISTERS WORLD’S FIRST COVID-19 VACINE

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country had registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. Named “Sputnik V,” the vaccine is due to enter mass production soon, and will be available to the general public from January 2021. As at the time filing this report, a total of 20 nations from Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Russia names new COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ in reference to Cold War space race https://t.co/mIgQRCZjzi pic.twitter.com/Nnd7LnwUwX — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2020

EFCC ARRESTS 32 YAHOO BOYS IN OGBOMOSHO; 3 CORPS MEMBERS INCLUDED

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, arrested 32 “Yahoo boys” for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects, three corps members and 19 undergraduates of universities across the country, were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomosho, Oyo State. Officers of the EFCC swept on the location, after diligent analysis of series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

Following their arrest, the suspects were subjected to thorough medical screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The suspects, as disclosed by EFCC, would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

FATHER, STEP-MOTHERS SUBJECT YOUNG BOY TO BARBARISM

The Kebbi State Government has taken over the responsibility of an abandoned child who was rescued by a human rights group. The 10-year-old Jamilu Aliyu was reportedly chained in the stall of goats for two years by his father and step-mothers.

As revealed by the New Media Assistant to the governor of Kebbi state, the boy’s ordeal started after he lost his biological mother, and has since then been subjected into extreme maltreatments, such as being denied food and resultantly resorted into feeding on the food given to the animals he was staying with. “Sometimes, he ate his own faeces for survival. He was emaciated, dehydrated and partially deformed,” the Governor’s aide added.

As at the time of filling this report, his father, Aliyu Badariya and stepmothers, are in police custody.

____

