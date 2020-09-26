WEEKLY RECAP | “Obaseki May Return to APC” and 9 Other Stories You Missed – By Samuel Adewumi

To describe the week as a totally unusual one is outrightly not far from the truth. Characterized by gripping and very heart-breaking events especially in Nigeria, below is a summary of how the week unfolded.

RETURN TO APC, IZE-IYAMU BEGS OBASEKI

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday Governorship election, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to return to the APC. In a television broadcast on Wednesday night, Ize-Iyamu said, “I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognized as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognized as a leader in the new party he is going to.”

GAS EXPLOSION ROCKS LAGOS, AT LEAST 30 PERSONS CRITICALLY INJURED

At least 30 people were injured in a gas explosion that occurred at Iju Ishaga, Lagos State on Thursday. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the explosion occurred around 3:30PM Thursday evening, firstly with a very shattering sound, followed by a thick black smoke. According to LASEMA investigations, an unknown truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded. It was also learnt that 15 vehicles and 23 buildings were destroyed.

PAKISTANI MAN BUYS LAND ON MOON AS WEDDING GIFT FOR HIS WIFE

A Pakistani man, Rajput, has bought an acre of land on the moon as a wedding gift for his wife. Sohaib Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, bought the lunar land in the region called ‘Sea of Vapour.’ The land was bought for $45 from the International Lunar Lands Registry. Ahmed said that he was inspired by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to buy the piece of land on the moon. The land bought by Sushant in 2018 is part of a region called Mare Muscoviense, or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’

LOKOJA TANKER EXPLOSION: PUPIL, 9 OTHERS DEAD

A primary school pupil died on Wednesday alongside nine persons after a petrol tanker exploded at Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital. It was gathered that the tanker lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicles before going up in flames around 8a.m. Victims of the accident also include some students of the Kogi State Polytechnic. The Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has then expressed his condolences and also urged students of the polytechnic to maintain peace.

PRIMATE AYODELE: “APC, AKEREDOLU WILL LOSE ONDO”

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, will lose the Ondo State governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 10th of October. Ayodele, in a statement on Tuesday, said that “Rotimi Akeredolu will not win Ondo election except through manipulations and technicality.”

I HAVE NEVER RECEIVED BRIBE ALL MY LIFE – MAGU

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Wednesday said he has never received bribe, all his life. Magu who was testifying before the Justice Ayo Salami panel probing allegations of corruption against him said anyone who claims he had ever given him bribe should come forward before the panel to testify against him.

LUIS SUAREZ JOINS ATLETICO MADRID FROM BARCELONA

FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suárez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables. In a view to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suárez for his commitment and dedication and also to wish him well for the future, FC Barcelona organized a farewell event for him on Thursday, after which a remote press conference took place.

FAKE ARMY LIEUTENANT IN EFCC NET FOR MULTIPLE FRAUD

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal Office, is interrogating one Eze Mavus Ugochukwu, a student of the Bauchi State Polytechnic, who defrauds members of the public by posing as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army. His arrest was followed by a complaint lodged by one Mrs. Dorcas Oni that the suspect presented himself to her as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army and told her that he would assist her in securing admission for her son into the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), for which she made a transfer of N400, 000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) to his account.

SUPER EAGLES LIST FOR FRIENDLIES WITH TUNISIA AND IVORY COAST RELEASED

The NFF has released the list of Super Eagles players that have been invited for the friendlies against Tunisia and Ivory Coast. The Eagles will play Ivory Coast on the 9th of October and then face Tunisia four days later on the 13th in Austria. Some of the players and goalkeepers called include: Okoye, Alampasu, Yakubu, Ekong, Omeruo, Etebo, Ndidi, Musa, Iwobi, Osimhen, Chukwueze, amongst others.

OBASEKI MAY RETURN TO APC IMMEDIATELY, SAYS OLUSEGUN BAMGBOSE

Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Co-coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has advised members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to limit their celebration of the outcome of the governorship election in Edo State because Governor Godwin Obaseki may soon return to the All Progressives Congress, APC. In his words, “…PDP should not rejoice much, because Obaseki may soon stage a comeback to APC… President Buhari ensured the governorship election was free and fair in view of possibly, the agreement they had before he decamped to PDP. It’s most likely Obaseki will go back to APC.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.