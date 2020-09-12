WEEKLY RECAP | “President Buhari is Useless” and 8 Other Stories You Missed – By Samuel Adewumi

To describe the week as a dramatic and an action-packed one is completely not far from the truth. Characterized by noticeably intriguing happenings, below is a quick rundown of how the week went.

FOUR NIGERIANS ARRESTED IN PHILIPPINES FOR HACKING BANK’S SYSTEM

A video showing 4 Nigerians being paraded by the Philippine’s Bureau of Investigation, for alleged involvement in an international syndicate that hacks and siphons funds from banks, has emerged. It was alleged that the four Nigerians violated the Access Device Law, Anti-Cybercrime law, and falsification of public documents. However, the Nigerians denied the allegations, saying they were in Philippines to study and that they “know nothing about the hacking incident.”

PRESIDENT BUHARI IS INCOMPETENT AND USELESS – ALBANI

The media space was agog earlier this week following the video of an Islamic cleric, Adam Albani, berating President Muhammadu Buhari for the acute hardship he has caused the Nigerian populace. In his words: “Was it not you who told Jonathan to resign because there was insecurity in the land? Will you also not resign because of your incompetence? What is our benefit as citizens? The state you are from, they are saying may Allah curse you because you are useless in their eyes.”

AKEREDOLU PURCHASES CARS WORTH N1.2 BILLION FOR ONDO LAWMAKERS, PDP BLASTS HIM

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has come under criticism from the opposition over the distribution of 2020 model SUV KIA cars to members of the state House of Assembly as official vehicles. The procurement of the vehicles, as SignalNG learnt is worth N1.18billion. However, the People’s Democratic Party described the car gifts as a waste of resources and hence has a political undertone.

KYLIAN MBAPPE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

French football star Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, as announced on Monday. As revealed on the twitter handle of the French team @FrenchTeam, Mbappe took a test on Monday morning that returned positive and has since then be isolated from the French national team. The 21-year-old is the seventh Paris Saint-German player to have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks.

Kylian Mbappé will miss the game against Croatia. His COVID-19 test – carried out by UEFA this morning – was positive, and he was isolated from the rest of the squad. pic.twitter.com/raCQsopF3R — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 7, 2020

DADDY FREEZE REPLIES PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE OVER DEATH THREAT

Daddy Freeze has finally responded to the viral-video which claimed that he insulted Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners Chapel). The On-Air-Personality in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Monday, September 7, noted that he never insulted the renowned clergy as insinuated by Pastor David Ibiyeomie. Freeze also called the attention of Nigerians and authorities over the ‘death’ threat on him by Pastor Ibiyeomie.

MESSI FINALLY RETURNS TO TRAINING AFTER CONFIRMING AFTER TRANSFER FAILED

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training at the Camp Nou, following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club. Messi had earlier submitted a transfer request on the 25th of August but said last Friday he would stay because he doesn’t want a legal tussle between himself and the club. However, Messi has been training on his own, as did Philippe Coutinho, while the rest of the squad trained together.

Leo Messi returns to Barca training for the first time since asking to leave the club 📸 pic.twitter.com/oqxdBr0rJ2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 7, 2020

17 YEAR-OLD ANSU FATI BREAKS 95 YEAR-OLD RECORD AS HE SCORES FOR SPAIN

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati broke a 95-year national record to become Spain’s youngest goal scorer at the age of 17 years and 311 days against Ukraine. Fati is also the youngest goal scorer in Champions League history and Barcelona’s youngest scorer in La Liga. Spain manager, Luis Enrique, after the match expressed that: “I’m very happy for Ansu, he is 17 years old, you have to take it easy with him, little by little, and he will improve.”

Youngest goalscorer in Spanish national team history at 17 years and 311 days. Yet another record for @ANSUFATI! 🤯 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2020

EFCC ARRESTS TWIN BROTHERS FOR INTERNET FRAUD IN ILORIN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ilorin has arrested twin brothers, Kehinde and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud. It was gathered that the arrest was made in their hideout in Ilorin on Tuesday, following intelligence received by the Commission on their heinous activities.

EFCC Arrests Twin Brothers For Internet Fraud In Ilorin. The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested twin brothers: Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud. pic.twitter.com/TImuqagBix — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) September 9, 2020

FEMI FANI-KAYODE BLASTS TINUBU FOR FAILING TO STAND UP TO GREET OONI OF IFE

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for failing to stand up to greet the Ooni of Ife at the Coronation of the Oniru of Iruland in Lagos state earlier in the week. As revealed on his Twitter handle, the former minister stressed that Tinubu’s act is deeply insulting and a crying shame.

That the Asiwaju of Bourdillon refused to stand up to greet the Ooni of Ife speaks volumes.This was not only deeply insulting to every Ife & indeed son & daughter of Odua but it is also a crying shame. Would a northern pol. leader refuse to stand up for his traditional ruler? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 10, 2020

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.