WEEKLY RECAP | T.B. Joshua Advises Lionel Messi and 9 Other Stories You Missed

Across the world, this week has been packed with jaw-dropping and fascinating stories. Well, in case you missed them, SIGNAL’s Samuel Adewumi presents a summary of how the week fared.

MAN GETS STUCK INSIDE A WOMAN DURING SEX IN OGUN STATE

A viral social media video captured the moment an unidentified married woman, in Ogun State, got entangled inside her lover during sexual intercourse. Eyewitnesses linked the incident to “Magun”, a fetish thunderbolt that prevents a woman from having sex with another man outside her marriage. In the video, the couple was seen crying and appealing to onlookers in Yoruba language, begging for help.

Eyewitnesses have linked the incident to “magun” and it was learnt it occurred in Ogun State

UNILORIN UNDERGRADUATE SENTENCED FOR ROMANCE FRAUD

A High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced one Akinsanya Olamide Ridwan, a four hundred level student of the University of Ilorin, to three months Community Service after he was found guilty of committing romance scam.

As revealed on the official Twitter handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the service requires him to clear the drainage at Bekind filing Station near Tipper Garage, Tanke, up to the gate of the University of Ilorin for Three Months commencing from September 2, 2020.

Unilorin Undergraduate To Clear Drainage For 3 Months Over Romance Scam pic.twitter.com/s1VnQUPPCo — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) August 31, 2020

T.B. JOSHUA ADVISES LIONEL MESSI

The founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, commonly referred to as TB Joshua, has warned Barcelona Football Club captain, Lionel Messi, against leaving the club. He said this in a post on his official Instagram page on Wednesday where he wrote: It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi…

“It is not good advice for @leomessi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss.” «No es un buen consejo para @leomessi dejar el @fcbarcelona amargado y ofendido. Es imposible establecer una relación sana con alguien que dejó una relación anterior amargado y ofendido. Este es mi sincero consejo para Lionel Messi. La historia es nuestro jefe». #messi #tbjoshua #barcelona #scoan #emmanueltv

AGAIN, FG INCREASES FUEL PUMP PRICE TO N151 PER LITRE

The Federal Government of Nigeria has again adjusted the pump price of petroleum from 148.50 per liter to N151.56 per litre. In a memo circulated online, the change in price has taken effect from the 2nd of this month. However, oil marketers are currently bent on selling at N162 per liter. The marketers fixed the new price following the Federal government’s announcement that the product would now be sold to marketers at the depot price N151.56.

“POOR AS HELL” TO BILLIONAIRE: TYLER PERRY JOINS LEAGUE OF BILLIONAIRES

Forbes has announced Tyler Perry, an American actor, producer, actor and director as one of the latest billionaires around. According to Forbes, Tyler Perry officially becomes a billionaire and it is a big thing in the black community because Tyler was formerly homeless but now a self-made billionaire pushing 100 percent his own content.

From “poor as hell” to billionaire: Here’s how Tyler Perry changed show business forever https://t.co/9ZIe370Lq6 by @MadelinePBerg pic.twitter.com/dzgb4C7EHh — Forbes (@Forbes) September 1, 2020

FG ANNOUNCES NEW PLANS FOR LOCKDOWN

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said the nationwide curfew in place in the country to restrict movement amid the coronavirus pandemic is now from 12am to 4am. The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made this known during a briefing on Thursday when he said: …We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight. This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.

“MESSI COULD STAY” HIS FATHER SAYS AFTER MEETING BARCELONA BOARD

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has hinted that a compromise has been reached with Barcelona board which allows his son to remain at Camp Nou until 2021. The Argentine forward’s representatives arrived in Catalunya on Wednesday for showdown talks with the Barcelona board. When asked by journalists how the meeting went, Jorge Messi simply replied with: Well, Messi may stay.

OAU, LASU MAKE LIST OF TOP 1000 WORLD UNIVERSITIES

The Times Higher Education in its latest ranking revealed that, six Nigeria Universities made it to the top 1000 world University Ranking. OAU and LASU broke into the ranking for the first time as OAU emerged 6th in Nigeria while LASU sits 2nd place in Nigeria. UI emerges no 1 in Nigeria while Unilag emerges no 3 in Nigeria.

FORMER APC NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE, INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT, TWO POLICEMEN KILLED

Two policemen have died while others were left injured in an auto accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, along the Benin bye-pass in Benin, Edo State. It was learnt that a truck abruptly rammed into the middle of the convoy while the former Edo State governor was en route a political rally in Usen, Ovia South-East Local Government Area.

The Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has however described the accident as a plot to kill the former governor.

OBASEKI, IZE-IYAMU HUG, SIGN PEACE PACT AHEAD OF ELECTION

The APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the PDP gubernatorial candidate and incumbent Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki shared a hug at the palace of Oba of Benin, during a peace meeting where each party signed a peace agreement against the forthcoming election scheduled to hold on the 19th of this month.

Also present in the peace meeting are: Former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Edo state Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Edo APC Deputy Governorship candidate Mallam Gani Audu and other eminent personalities.

