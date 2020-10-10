WEEKLY RECAP | Top 10 Stories You Missed – By Samuel Adewumi

Across the world, but particularly in Nigeria, this week was expectedly packed full of momentous events. Below is a quick recap of how the week fared.

#EndSARS PROTESTS ROCK NIGERIA

Hundreds of Nigerians have taken to the social media and the streets to demand the disbandment of SARS – a unit of the Nigerian Police notorious for human rights violations. The protests, now into the third day, have generated favorable reactions locally and abroad, receiving international media coverage as well.

BABATUNDE ALFA OF SOTITOBIRE CHURCH SENTENCED TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT

An Ondo high court in Akure has sentenced the Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others to life imprisonment over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole in the church last year. Justice Olusegun Odusola in his judgement convicted the defendants having found them guilty of the two count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

WEDDING DRESS: FATIMA RIBADU APOLOGIZES

Fatima, daughter of former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has begged those offended by her wedding dress for forgiveness. In a statement on Tuesday, she said the color of the dress was the same as her skin, which she said might have made people think she exposed her body. She said: “I cannot expose my skin. My wedding dress has the same colour with that of my skin, but I still apologize to my friends and family who don’t like what happened and I hope to learn from this.”

M.I AND VECTOR SETTLE LONG TERM DISPUTE

Nigerian rappers M.I Abaga and Vector Tha Viper have decided to sheath their swords and end their famous disunity which dominated the Nigerian rap scene last year. In the third and final part of “The Conversation”, a Hennessy Nigeria documentary series based on the rivalry between M.I and Vector, the duo met face-to-face and discussed. The dispute reached a climax in 2019 in which both rappers released a slew of diss tracks at each other. When asked by the interview if there is the possibility of a collaboration, Vector replied: “If this energy is pure, then there is no way I don’t see a collaboration happening.”

IGP BANS PHONES, LAPTOPS SEARCH BY SARS OFFICERS

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from searching the mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets of citizens. The enforcement of this ban, the IGP said, is with immediate effect.

WALE ADENUGA BLASTS GOVERNOR ABIODUN FOR MAKING LAYCON A YOUTH AMBASSADOR

Nigerian gospel artiste, Wale Adenuga, has blasted Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for making BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, a Youth Ambassador in the state. In a post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, the award-winning singer, Wale Adenuga, said: “I’m totally disheartened by the Governor of Ogun state making the winner of #bbnaija an ambassador of the state, rewarding him further with cash and a house. No thanks to you sir for further entrenching the sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity. Our values keeps going to the dogs!”

FAYOSE: “BODE GEORGE AND MAKINDE WANT TO KILL ME LIKE BOLA IGE”

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde and former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George of masterminding the assault on him at the party’s campaign rally for the Ondo State governorship election in Ondo town earlier this week. Reacting through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said despite the shameful act, he won’t stop saying the truth concerning the running of the party in the Southwest zone and those who have failed to produce any result in Lagos State since 1999 will be made to retire.

POPE FRANCIS: “DONALD TRUMP IS NOT A CHRISTIAN”

Pope Francis, on Wednesday, said that President Donald Trump of the United States of America “is not Christian.” The Pope was reacting to Trump’s campaign promises to deport more immigrants and force Mexico to pay for a wall along the border. Francis spoke when a reporter asked him [Pope] about the President on the papal airliner as he returned to Rome, Italy, after his six-day visit to Mexico. “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” he said.

10-MONTH-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER BEING RAPED BY HER FATHER IN US

Ten-month-old girl dies ‘after being raped by her youth football coach father, 29, who Googled “how do I know if a baby is dead” and waited an hour before calling 911’. Austin Stevens, 29, of Providence Township, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated sexual assault, rape of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other criminal counts in the death of his baby daughter, Zara Scruggs.

“WE WILL LAUNCH RADIO BIAFRA IN DAURA” – IPOB TELLS BUHARI

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday, dared the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop them from launching Radio Biafra in Daura, home town of the President. Their challenge came barely twenty-four hours the federal government approved N654 million for the deployment of hybrid spectrum monitoring system that would target illegal frequencies in the southern part of the country especially, the South East.

