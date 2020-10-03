WEEKLY RECAP | Top 10 Stories You Missed – By Samuel Adewumi

From politics to sports to entertainment, the week has been a rollercoaster of assorted developments. Below is a recap of how the week went.

IT MAKES NO SENSE FOR OIL TO BE CHEAPER IN NIGERIA THAN SAUDI ARABIA, SAYS BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that it makes no sense for Nigeria to sell petroleum products at prices lower than those sold in neighboring countries like Ghana and Saudi Arabia. He made this known on Thursday, while delivering a speech on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary in Abuja. Buhari said: Petroleum prices in Nigeria are to be adjusted… Saudi Arabia charges N168 per litre. It makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia.

“BRING CHADIAN SOLDIERS TO JOIN BOKO HARAM BATTLE” BORNO GOVERNOR SAYS

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to seek the support of the Chadian Republic military in its bid to end the security challenges in the North-East region. Zulum had within a month, escaped unhurt, two different attacks on his convoy by Boko Haram insurgents, the last which was on Sunday led to the death of four soldiers, 10 policemen and four civilians, and leaving scores injured.

LAGOS IS RIPE FOR TAKEOVER BY PDP – FAYOSE

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that Lagos State is ripe for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to take over in subsequent elections. Fayose was quoted by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, saying: Lagos is ripe for the PDP to take and we will take the state if we work hard and put our house in order.

NEO: “I DID NOT WASH VEE’S PANTS, I RINSED IT”

Big Brother Naija finalist, Neo has clarified reports that he washed Vee’s underwear while on camera in the just concluded Big Brother Naija show. Neo’s action has since then generated criticisms from Nigerians who described him as a disgrace to what manliness stands for. Clarifying the issue on one of the radio stations in Lagos state, Neo said that: This is 2020, there is no special act of service… Funny enough that day I did not wash the pant, I only rinsed it.

LAYCON’S ‘BABY MAMA’ SURFACES, “HE IMPREGNATED ME AFTER A ONE-NIGHT STAND” SHE SAYS

An unidentified lady has surfaced on social media, allegedly claiming to be carrying a child for the 2020 BBNaija winner, Laycon. In a video posted online, she alleged that Laycon slept with her after they had both partied at a popular club in Lagos, QILOX. She claimed that after the ‘one night stand’ she started throwing up and having other symptoms of pregnancy a few months after the sexual intercourse occurred between them. She further added that she decided to voice out when she saw Laycon on the popular BBNaija show.

TROOST-EKONG MOVES TO WATFORD FROM UDINESE

Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong, has joined Championship club, Watford, on a five-year contract. Troost-Ekong linked up with the Hornets from Serie A club Udinese. The centre-back spent the past two years in Italy, playing 66 times for Udinese since his arrival from Turkish Süper Lig outfit Bursaspor in 2018.

KENNETH GBAGI DECLARED WANTED FOR TORTURING AND STRIPPING HIS STAFF UNCLAD

Delta State Police Command, Wednesday, declared ex-Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, wanted, for failing to honor police invitation. Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement, said: Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was invited by the Commissioner of Police for questioning concerning the alleged dehumanizing manner in which he ordered some of his staff to be stripped naked and physically assaulted because of an alleged case of stealing which took place at Signatious Hotel belonging to him. Members of the public with useful information as to his whereabouts are advised to go to the nearest Police Station to report for his immediate arrest and handing him over to the Command for thorough investigation/prosecution.

YORUBAS IN KWARA, KOGI DEMAND MERGER WITH SOUTH-WEST

The Yoruba ethnic group in Kwara and Kogi states has demanded a merger with their kin in the South-West region through a boundary adjustment. The group, which occupies Kwara South senatorial zone and five LGAs in Kogi State said it had forwarded a memorandum to the National Assembly on the platform of Kwara South Consultative Forum. The group also added that the Yoruba in the group should have their own administrative units like others within the proposed Region.

MAN RELEASED FROM IKOYI PRISON AFTER 7 YEARS FOR A CRIME HE KNEW NOTHING ABOUT

A Nigerian man has been released from Ikoyi prison in Lagos state, after spending 7 years in there for a crime he knew nothing of. Lawyer and writer, Malachy Odo, who facilitated his release, recounted how he got involved in helping him secure his freedom. Odo wrote: 7 years in Ikoyi Prisons. Raided at Oworonshoki and roped into a crime he knew nothing about. His brother-in-law reached out to us here late last year and God sealed his release today.

“I MARRIED A YORUBA MUSLIM IN 1984 AND WE HAVE TWO CHILDREN” – ONYEKA ONWENU REVEALS

Legendary singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, has finally opened up on her connubial relationship, revealing that she got married to a Yoruba Muslim in 1984. The mother of two children, who had always kept her intimate life private, brought this revelation to light in ‘My Father’s Daughter’, her memoir, which she released on October 1st. In the autobiography, the 68-year-old star revealed how her love affair of three decades ago brought about the birth of her two sons — Tijani and Ibrahim. According to her: It’s a memoir young persons must read.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.