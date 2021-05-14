‘We’ll Help in All Ways We Can’, Buhari Assures Chadian Transitional Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Chadian Transitional Leader that Nigeria will assist the Republic of Chad to stabilise, and return to constitutional order.

The President stated this on Friday at State House, Abuja, while hosting Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the President, Transitional Military Council of Chad.

“We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can,” President Buhari told his visitor. “Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.”

Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of the country had died in battle last month while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.

The Nigerian President said the late Marshal Itno “was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria,” so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

Lt. Gen. Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council “is the security and cohesion of our country.”

He recommitted to democratic, free, fair polls in 18 months, telling President Buhari: “You were very close to Marshal Itno. I’m here to reaffirm that relationship, and for you to support our transition.

We rely on our brother country Nigeria, as we have shared history, culture, and geography. We are ready to be guided by you in our journey to constitutional rule.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.