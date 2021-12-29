We’ll Help ‘NEXT Cash N’ Carry’ to Bounce Back – FCT Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, has promised to provide needed support for an Abuja shopping mall, NEXT Cash ‘N Carry, to bounce back stronger than it was before it was gutted by fire on Sunday.

Bello, who made this known while on an on-the-spot assessment visit to the burnt shopping mall, on Tuesday, said the fire incident was something that hit the Federal Capital city very hard on Boxing Day, given its investment, which generates many jobs in the city.

He added that even though the inferno was an unfortunate incident, but by the grace of God, no life was lost, and a substantial part of the premises where bulk items were stored in the warehouses were salvaged.

“This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them.

“I sympathise with NEXT, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19, NEXT was among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support to the FCTA, by providing palliative items, which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

“Unfortunately, today they are also vulnerable, so it’s our duty in the city to rally round and protect this important investment that is a generator of many jobs in the city.

“We will give them all the needed support so that they bounce back stronger than what they were before. We look forward to seeing you back to business in no distant future,” the Minister said.

The minister also commended the managers and staff of NEXT Cash ‘N Carry for having and activating an internal fire fighting mechanism in place, which greatly helped in curtailing the Sunday inferno.

