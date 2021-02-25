We’ll Soon End Indiscriminate Movement Of Cattle – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has said the Northern Governors’ Forum is committed to ending indiscriminate movement of cattle in the country.

El-Rufai also said the disagreement between the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi state counterpart, Bala Mohammed, over the activities of herdsmen was not a fundamental issue but a difference in opinion.

The governor who spoke with newsmen on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, after a brief closed-door meeting with the party’s director of organisation, said, the northern governors were working hard to restore peace between farmers and herders.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out; there will always be differences in opinion but that is not fundamental.

“The Northern State Governors Forum is committed to ending the nomadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working,” he added.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.