We’re Tired of Open Grazing, Says Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) says it is tired of open grazing in Ondo State, calling on government to make provision for ranches as a way of putting an end to frequent herdsmen farmers’ crises.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Alhaji Bello Garba, stated this on Wednesday in Akure.

Garba disclosed during a public hearing on a bill to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches and other related matters.

He said that the association would support any peaceful move to address the issue in the state, adding that farmers and herdsmen must carry out their respective activities without clashing.

According to him, the association has been begging the state government to register Fulani men in all the local government areaa of the state.

Similarly, Mr Ibrahim Abdul-Rahman, the Assistant Secretary of the association in the state, explained that open grazing had become obsolete and needed to be banned.

Abdul-Rahman asked all stakeholders to embrace modern cattle rearing technique, saying that farmers and herders must allow peace to reign, considering the importance of both parties to nation’s growth.

Applauding the move, Mr Gbenga Obaweya, the Chairman of Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA), said that it was a step in the right direction, adding that a foundation had been laid upon which other processes would be.

Obaweya noted that the body language of the state government showed that it was ready to protect agriculture and agricultural practices and put an end to the lingering clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.